Eduardo Camavinga on conversations with Kylian Mbappe about future – ‘You want the truth?’

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga thanked the journalist responsible for the penultimate question in his Champions League press conference for asking him about their clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday. One of the first questions he was asked was naturally concerning France teammate Kylian Mbappe and his future.

Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season when his contract expires, that much has been confirmed by the French club, but there has been no confirmation on whether Real Madrid will be his destination. Reports say that there are only details to be decided, and most expect Mbappe to be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Camavinga was asked if he had spoken to Mbappe about his future.

“You want to know the truth? I haven’t spoken with him at all, and I don’t know what he will do next summer.”

It has also been admitted that Mbappe is a topic in the Real Madrid dressing room, and Camavinga was pushed on what exactly was discussed.

“Shall I tell you the truth again? Mbappe is not our player, we are going to respect PSG. I’m not talking about that. I don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s the truth.”