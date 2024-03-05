Barcelona told manager target is near impossible for this summer

In recent days it has emerged that Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is the preference for Sporting Director Deco to replace manager Xavi Hernandez. However the chances of the Asturian returning to the Blaugrana seemed slim, and the first information to that effect has emerged.

According to SER Catalunya, as carried by Marca, bringing him in this summer will be ‘more than difficult’. The former Blaugrana captain has a contract with PSG until 2025, and the club has no intention of facilitating an exit for him. In addition, Luis Enrique has shown no sign of wanting to join Barcelona again, and has been given complete carte blanche to take decisions by CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the French capital.

🚨 Although he's not a priority as things stand, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is liked by Barça. @sport 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/yAwmjrulal — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2024

Having moved on the likes of Neymar Junior, Lionel Messi, and in the future Kylian Mbappe, ‘Lucho’ is leading a new team with signings that he and Luis Campos have worked on, including Manuel Ugarte, Randal Kolo Muani, Lucas Hernandez and Ousmane Dembele.

It seems Deco will have to turn his attentions elsewhere, with few obvious options on the table. Roberto de Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann have been outlined as frontrunners, but only Tuchel and Flick are defintitely set to be free this summer.