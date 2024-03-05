Barcelona star denies suggestions of mental health struggles – “The feeling is getting better”

It’s safe to say that Oriol Romeu’s return to Barcelona has not gone as planned. Having joined from Catalan rivals Girona last summer to replace Sergio Busquets, the 32-year-old has barely played over the last few months, having been dropped out of the side completely by head coach Xavi Hernandez due to a string of poor performances.

However, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri now joining Gavi on the sidelines due to injury, there could be a chance for Romeu to re-establish himself in the starting line-up. He’s certainly ready to take his opportunity, as he stated so at the presentation of the MIC (via Sport).

“The start of the season was good. I enjoyed the matches, but then the performance levels dropped. So, it’s more of a personal issue: How can I get back to my best and enjoy playing again, like I did last season?

“You try to improve your feelings through good minutes, good games, because what hurts you the most is not being able to help your teammates, finish the game and say: today I came home with a good feeling. When this doesn’t happen, you think about it a lot during the week.”

Romeu denied that his struggles this season have been anything to do with any mental battles.

“Fortunately there hasn’t been any mental health issues, it hasn’t gone beyond that. What happens is that you don’t enjoy yourself as much as you would like on the field, and so you try to work, find a daily routine, actions that help your confidence and grow.

“The feeling is getting better and better, and I’m optimistic that the end of the season will be good. I want to enjoy the last 2-3 months, compete and live beautiful experiences.”

Romeu can certainly play a big role for Barcelona, as they look to go far in the Champions League, as well as ensure a second place finish in La Liga (at the very minimum).