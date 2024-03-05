Barcelona no longer ruling out Pedri sale in summer transfer market

Barcelona are once again back to the drawing board when it comes to Pedri, after his hamstring gave out for a fourth time this season. The Canary Islander has been one of the bright spots since the departure of Lionel Messi, but has missed half of Barcelona’s games over the last three seasons now.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona took every precaution they could to avoid injury, occupying themselves with every minute detail they could, from diet, to fitness regime, to training, and easing him back into the side. Yet his latest setback against Athletic Club has left both staff and player disconsolate.

Pedri has ruled out surgery on the injury, meaning they will take a conservative approach towards his treatment. The midfielder would normally be out for around six weeks, but nobody at the club is setting a date for his return, given his history of relapses and aggravations.

Such is the level of concern in Can Barca about his fitness, that the Blaugrana are no longer ruling out anything regarding his future, when in theory he was to be one of the cornerstones of the next decade. The same outlet say Barcelona, who are pressed financially, would even consider a sale in the summer.

This might have been of more use to Barcelona last summer, but given his constant struggles, it would be a surprise if a club was to spend star money on Pedri this summer without first seeing him put together a run of fitness. Working in their ‘favour’ is the fact that Ousmane Dembele has been healthy since leaving Barcelona, but if they were to sell Pedri, doing so for a cut-price would be a major surprise, giving how high his ceiling is, and the fact that money might not go that far.