Barcelona contact agents of defender over contract situation

If there has been one positive for Barcelona this season, it is the continued development of and new additions of the young players in the side. While Lamine Yamal is the headline in that sense, the contributions of Pau Cubarsi in particular, as well as Hector Fort and Marc Guiu have been a welcome addition for Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have opened talks with Cubarsi to improve his contract, as per MD. The 17-year-old, only turned in January, has a deal until 2026, but with a reported release clause of €10m, which has piqued the interest of Premier League sides, including Manchester City.

As such, the Blaugrana have been in touch with his representatives to discuss an improvement in terms. Given he does not turn 18 until January of next year, it is unlikely that a long, new contract is signed, but they will raise his pay to reflect the fact that he has now made six starts for Barcelona and 10 senior appearances. Overall they are not concerned about a departure though, as Cubarsi is keen to succeed at Barcelona.

Under Xavi Hernandez, Cubarsi appears to be on the path to do just that, but with a new manager coming in this summer, Barcelona would be wise to lock Cubarsi into a higher release clause. If the next manager does not show as much faith in Cubarsi, other clubs will no doubt be keen to show that they will, at which point Barcelona would be in a weak negotiating position as things stand.