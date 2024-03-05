Atletico Madrid sweating on fitness of starter for Inter clash, but given positive Antoine Griezmann update

Much of Atletico Madrid’s season could be defined by their Champions League second leg clash with Inter, as they look to progress to the quarter-finals. A goal down, they will be relying on their home record in order to get through, and hopefully Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman twisted his ankle in the first leg two weeks ago, and has been absent since. According to Marca though, with a week to go before the Inter return leg, Griezmann is on track to be available. He could even be given game time against Cadiz this weekend in order to get him back up to speed.

🚨🇺🇾 Josema Giménez remains a doubt until the last minute against Inter, but he is not ruled out! [🎖️: @medinamarca] pic.twitter.com/4PvjdSh0MQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 5, 2024

With Jose Maria Gimenez, there is less certainty. The injury-prone Uruguayan is set to face a tight race to be fit for the second leg, and as such Diego Simeone may have to take a decision in defence.

The return of Griezmann would be a game-changer for Simeone and Atletico on his own, given he is the creative hub for the side. He is the only player that is given freedom to interpret his position on the pitch within Simeone’s structure, and without him, they struggle to direct attacks into the right areas.