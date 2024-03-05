Atletico Madrid remain confident of overthrowing Barcelona and Girona despite poor recent form

It’s been a tough few weeks for Atletico Madrid. Their form in La Liga has been underwhelming, while they have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and are at serious risk of being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Inter Milan.

They did return to winning ways on Sunday as they edged past Real Betis 2-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano. That result will re-install some feel-good factor into Diego Simeone’s squad, as they aim to finish the season as strongly as possible.

As per Diario AS, they intend to do this by finishing second in La Liga. In order to do this, they would need to make up three points on Barcelona, and four on Girona – however, the caveat is that they host both sides at the Metropolitano – where they have been imperious in La Liga since last January – in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid will need to return to their earlier-season form if they are to finish as runners-up, which would book their place at the 2025 Spanish Super Cup. However, with Antoine Griezmann close to a return, you wouldn’t bet against them overturning the deficits to Girona and Barcelona.