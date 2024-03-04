Xavi Hernandez to hit crucial spell without quartet that won Barcelona title last season

Under Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have not quite become the dominant force in the middle of the pitch that many had predicted, despite a talented middle of the park. However it was a crucial part of their title win last season, and as the Blaugrana prepare for three crucial games before the next international break, they will be without their entire starting midfield from last season.

Sergio Busquets obviously departed in the summer for Inter Miami, while Gavi has been out injured since November, and will not be back until next season. On Sunday night though, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong both exited within the space of 20 minutes, and are set to be out for multiple weeks, as pointed out by Sport.

#FCBarcelona will likely face a crucial spell against Real Mallorca, Napoli and Atletico Madrid without six of their best XI from last season's title win. pic.twitter.com/GW6a1e0lzP — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2024

If indeed that is the case, then Barcelona will face Real Mallorca, Napoli and Atletico Madrid without any of those four available. It leaves Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Sergi Roberto, youngster Fermin Lopez, and makeshift option Andreas Christensen as a rather pieced together set of midfielders to approach three games that will likely define their league and European campaign.

🚨 Lamine Yamal was again, despite his age, the best news of Barcelona in San Mamés along with Pau Cubarsí. @acaradeperro pic.twitter.com/BgzT5niG8L — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 4, 2024

Christensen and Gundogan seem clear candidates to start, as they have done in recent weeks, but the third position could well depend on what lies ahead of them. If Xavi reverts to having three more natural forwards in the side, then Barcelona may opt for Roebrto or Romeu as more balanced options than the highly attacking Lopez.