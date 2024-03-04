What Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is working on in order of priority

Barcelona have a number of items on their agenda for the summer, and already Sporting Director Deco is likely to be hard at work assessing their options in the transfer window, and of course, finding a manager for next season.

According to Matteo Moretto, as revealed first on the Daily Briefing, the focus for Deco currently is identifying the right manager, and the right profile for the job after Xavi Hernandez departs. Winning mentality is highlighted as one of the key traits that the Blaugrana want in a coach.

The next appointment will naturally have an impact on Deco’s next priority, which is to work out who will be sold this summer. The Blaugrana will need to make a big sale this summer, but who exactly that is will depend on the new coach and the market, but Deco must bring in offers and assess the best course of action.

Third on the list of priorities are the Joaos. Barcelona are yet to find a deal for either Joao Cancelo with Manchester City or Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid, but they will be the first ‘arrivals’ that Deco will look into ahead of this summer.