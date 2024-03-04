WATCH: Real Madrid legends Iker Casillas and Roberto Carlos spotted on metro in Spanish capital

Real Madrid legends Iker Casillas and Roberto Carlos are much-beloved (at least by Madridistas) in the Spanish capital, but rarely are they seen traveling with them. Two icons from the Galactico era at the Santiago Bernabeu, commuters on the metro at lunchtime would have caught them on line 10 on their way up to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Just two geezers on their way to work. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/dWg7viyguX — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2024

Naturally, Casillas and Carlos do not usually head up to the Bernabeu sardined in with the everyman, but rather it was part of a publicity stunt for the Corazon [Heart] Classic Match, a Real Madrid Foundation event which will see a team of Porto legends take on Real Madrid legends. The charity match had been scheduled previously but has finally found the 23rd of March as a date to play at the Bernabeu, and all funds raised will go to the fight against ALS and other projects that Real Madrid’s Foundation supports.