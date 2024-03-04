Talk of Real Madrid offer for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies denied

Reports that Real Madrid have made an offer for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies have been denied by multiple sources. The Canadian full-back is yet to agree to a new deal with Bayern, and it looks as if he will be sold this summer if that is case.

Los Blancos do want him, but so far have not made an offer for him. Cadena SER reported that Real Madrid had upped the quantity they were willing to bid for Davies to €50m. They also say that Real Madrid will exercise their €8m buyback option on Miguel Gutierrez this summer from Girona. Fabrizio Romano and Sky DE have both denied the reports regarding Davies, although they do say that Davies is likely to leave for around that amount.

Alphonso Davies is asking for a €20m/year package to extend his contract, which Bayern are unwilling to pay. As of now, a departure is more likely. Realistic price tag: €50-60m. No offer from Real Madrid at the moment [@Plettigoal, @philipphinze24] pic.twitter.com/Jf6AoRaCFx — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 4, 2024

Initially it had been reported that Bayern would demand €70m for the signature of Davies, who is into the final 18 months of his deal, while Real Madrid want to start conversations at around €35m. €50m is almost exactly in the middle of those two amounts, and it would be no surprise if they ended up meeting in the middle, with Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl having already admitted they do not want to lose players for free.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid keep working on Alphonso Davies deal with clear plan: no intention to pay ‘crazy’ fee to Bayern this summer. Davies’ deal expires in June 2025, Real want him but price has to be ‘fair’ with 12 months left on contract. Personal terms, not an issue. pic.twitter.com/V09KdJcTkf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2024

Image via ANP via Getty Images