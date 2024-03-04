Sevilla can pay off Quique Sanchez Flores even if he meets renewal clause

Sevilla have shown an uptick in form lately under Quique Sanchez Flores, leading to hope that they are finally turning the corner after two years in which they have only briefly lifted their head. The Madrid native has won three of Sevilla’s last five matches, drawn one, and their only defeat was a narrow loss to a Luka Modric stunner for Real Madrid.

Sanchez Flores, who was previously at Getafe, signed on in December to replace Diego Alonso at the helm and was tasked simply with keeping Sevilla comfortably clear of the drop zone to bring some stability to Nervion. As things stand, they are eight points clear of relegation.

As per Relevo, Sanchez Flores has a clause in his current deal, which expires at the end of the season, that would renew his contract for next season if Sevilla finish in the top half. Something they are still eight points off with eleven games to go. Yet the same outlet also report that if Sevilla want to, they can also terminate matters even if they get into the top half, by paying a part of his salary for next season.

Given many of his more recent jobs have been teams in the bottom half looking to avoid relegation, Sanchez Flores might not seem the most attractive option to many Sevillistas, but if he can show something similar from here until the end of the season, it will be hard to argue against his continuity. Equally, Sevilla have had such frequent turnover of managers lately, that the stability may work in his favour.