Real Madrid veteran will ‘consider contract offer carefully’ ahead of deciding route for final years

Real Madrid have four players out of contract this summer, and two set to return from their loan deals as things stand, but are set to make an effort to keep most of them. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to return to Chelsea, and it looks as if Luka Modric will move on, but Los Blancos will make offers to Toni Kroos, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez and in theory try to buy Joselu Mato outright from Espanyol.

Whether those veterans want to remain is another question. Toni Kroos is keeping his cards close to his chest on a potential retirement, while there have recently been reports that Nacho Fernandez and Carlo Ancelotti’s relationship is not the best – the Italian dropped Nacho for Aurelien Tchouameni in defence against Valencia.

El Real Madrid tiene intención de ofrecerle un nuevo contrato a Lucas Vázquez, pero todavía no ha hecho una propuesta oficial por escrito al jugador. Cuando la oferta esté sobre su mesa quedará por ver la voluntad del jugador. Lucas Vázquez está muy apegado al club, pero quiere… https://t.co/mKbeOfaOpM — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) March 4, 2024

As per Matteo Moretto, Vazquez’s future is no certainty either. The 32-year-old has been a reliable alternative for Dani Carvajal over a number of years now, and is expected to be offered a renewal, but he will consider the offer carefully before deciding whether to try a new experience for the final years of his career, or remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It seems more likely that Vazquez would want to stay. He has always spoken highly of Los Blancos and been as committed as anyone in the squad, so it will come down to whether he fancies one final shot at regular football. As is Real Madrid policy for over-thirties, they would only offer Vazquez a one-year extension.