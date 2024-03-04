Real Madrid to be handed banned Italian referee for RB Leipzig clash in Champions League

Real Madrid’s outrage has been a guided missile towards the Spanish Football Federation and the Referees Committee this weekend following the final whistle that came just before Jude Bellingham’s would-be winner against Valencia. Yet the officiating they will get in Europe has certainly been questioned of late too.

While it will be Davide Massa making his debut in the Champions League knockout stages as the main referee for Real Madrid‘s clash with RB Leipzig, Football Italia detail that Marco di Bello will be the fourth official. Recently in charge of a Lazio-Milan clash that finished 1-0 to the visitors, following three red cards and no shortage of controversy, di Bello has been banned from competition for a month of action.

Serie A referee Marco di Bello has just been handed a one-month suspension in Italy, but will be part of the refereeing team for #RealMadrid on Wednesday. @footballitalia pic.twitter.com/dzJHWI199A — Football España (@footballespana_) March 4, 2024

There is talk that he will only return to Serie B after his suspension is complete too. Provided Massa stays fit, di Bello should not have much of an impact on the match against Leipzig. However Los Blancos have not needed much excuse to criticise referees of late, with the line out of Valdebebas that they believe Jesus Gil Manzano’s decision to be the biggest scandal in recent years.