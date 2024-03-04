Real Madrid hit rockiest portion of season but maintain control of La Liga

Real Madrid might be going through their roughest patch of the season, but it has not reignited the La Liga title race. With just 11 games to go, it appears as if Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be able to coast to the La Liga title.

Los Blancos have dropped points in three of their last five La Liga matches, drawing against Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano during that time. Previously they had tied with their opponents just three times all season, and in addition even their victory over Sevilla was tight, even if they thumped Girona at home. The five goals in their last four games is also an indicator of the absences of Jolelu Mato and Jude Bellingham too.

The loss of those six points is the most of any five-game stretch over the season, but rather than hinder them in the title race, their advantage over Girona has increased to seven points, having lost their last three away matches, and Barcelona remain eight points back on their rivals.

Given some of the injuries Real Madrid have dealt with this season, Ancelotti will be pleased to have some leeway in order to rotate his squad in the next two months, as the Champions League returns in force. If they can hold onto their lead against RB Leipzig this week, then they will be able to make a run at European glory alongside their title aspirations.