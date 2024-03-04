Paris Saint-Germain holding out hope of ‘transfer fee’ from Kylian Mbappe as part of Real Madrid switch

Reportedly the Emir of Qatar wished Kylian Mbappe good luck for his move to Real Madrid in the summer, accepting that the French superstar would be moving on from their Paris Saint-Germain side. While he will be leaving PSG for free at the end of his contract, the French giants are still hopeful of a form of transfer fee.

Multiple reports say that Mbappe has already agreed to forego an €80m loyalty bonus that he is due, in order to help out his hometown club. Now L’Equipe (via Diario AS) say that PSG are holding out for more money from the Mbappe camp. It is said that while he has not signed a deal with Real Madrid for the coming seasons, he is still negotiating the terms of his exit, and PSG want him to give up some of his signing on fee for Real Madrid, having previously maintained that he would never leave for free.

His signing fee is thought to range between €100-150m. Mbappe’s relations with manager Luis Enrique have been strained by the French forward being brought off twice in recent games, but that is not expected to influence talks.

PSG contractually have no more power over Mbappe, so their position is purely based on the supposition that Mbappe is willing to give up plenty of money based off of love for the club and desire to complete his promise. Given how hard Mbappe’s agents have negotiated for his contracts in recent years, it is somewhat surprising they would be willing to give up so much.