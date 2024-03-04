Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Latest on Arda Guler, Betis and Valencia exits, and Athletic Club signing

Is there anything in Arda Guler to Milan links?

Regarding Arda Guler and his Real Madrid future, the only thing I can say is that he could go out on loan to have continuity and keep growing, as revealed last week. I have no news of Milan being interested at the moment.

Spanish giants to make third-most expensive signing in history

We can confirm the news that El Chiringuito reported a few weeks ago: Athletic Club has closed a deal for left-footed winger Alvaro Djalo, from Braga, for the sum of €15m plus €5m in bonuses. Everything has been signed between the parties, and it will be made official in the coming days.

Valencia starlets could leave this summer

Talented young midfielder Javi Guerra and Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili are two players who will have interest in the summer. Whether they end up leaving or not, depends on the offers. In particular with Guerra, who as mentioned before has been scouted by Manchester United and Newcastle United, he has plenty of interest from the Premier League, but there are teams from other leagues looking at him too.

Two stars facing decisive period for Real Betis future

World Cup-winner and Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is out of contract in June and both parties will sit down again to talk about the renewal again. As of today, they have still not reached an agreement. The next contacts will be decisive, then it will be the player, together with the club, who communicates their choice. If he goes for free in June, then there is a chance he could leave Spanish football.

Equally, Nabil Fekir is another face of this Betis side in recent years that could be on his way out. Los Verdiblancos will listen to offers for Fekir in the summer, and his future is up in the air.