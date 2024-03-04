Marc-Andre ter Stegen bristles at reporter question – ‘I’m struggling to answer you politely’

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen did not take well to the suggestion that his side lacked ambition against Athletic Club, as the two played out a cagey goalless draw. The Blaugrana were criticised for what some perceived as passive possession in the final moments, in the knowledge that they could have made ground on Real Madrid this weekend.

Ter Stegen was content with how they dealt with the Athletic pressure on the whole, but the Basques did limit Barcelona to just two shots on target, and they did not have a clear opening all match.

“We were going for the victory, but it couldn’t be. We didn’t get into the box enough or create danger. It’s always difficult to play in this stadium. A draw is a better result for them than for us,”

“They pressed up high, but not very intensely. We knew how to overcome their pressure, but it was a little more difficult for us when we reached the opposite half and tried to create chances,” ter Stegen told Movistar+, as carried by Sport.

🚨 Marc-André ter Stegen: "When the two key players go down it's very noticeable, but the youngsters have come in who have also done well. I hope Pedri and Frenkie's injuries are not serious." pic.twitter.com/Q4OrpAohAO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 3, 2024

The German veteran was asked if Barcelona had lacked the ambition to go for the game at the end of it.

“I don’t like people talking about this topic. Not at all. It’s hard for me not to answer you politely. If there is one thing this team doesn’t lack in the dressing room, it is ambition. We were left with the feeling that we could have done something more, but we wanted the three points.”