Luis Enrique, Imanol Alguacil and Takefusa Kubo explains keys ahead of Real Sociedad-PSG second leg

Luis Enrique has warned his Paris Saint-Germain side that if they do no approach their second leg against Real Sociedad in the right manner, they run the risk of being eliminated from the Champions League – he should know a thing or two about comebacks against PSG. The Parisians take a 2-0 lead into the second leg, La Real at their best have been a match for anyone this season.

The Asturian coach was asked about how to make PSG more effective in second legs of Champions League knockout rounds, being the thing that they have struggled with most over the last decade.

“(Laughs) The second legs of the Champions League are all difficult. Even with more favourable results than the one we have. It is a good result, there is no doubt, but it can be deceptive if you do not go out with the right attitude, if you do not go out prepared for complications and understand that they can score a goal. If you get confused you are sunk in misery. We are going to try to prevent that from happening to us.”

Meanwhile Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil asked his players to maintain their focus from set pieces, where they conceded the opener at the Parc des Princes, and something that has been their downfall often of late.

“There are many goals that we’ve conceded from set pieces when we have been very reliable in that in these last two seasons. You can train things, after making them see on the board or video what the rival is going to do even with signs, but then if the player gets distracted and doesn’t do what he has to do, it’s the player’s responsibility. There are things to improve and work on, it’s clear that we are conceding a lot now when we have been defensively solid before.”

Alguacil was also asked what his side needed to do in order to get through to the next round, in spite of their disadvantage.

“I ask the team for personality, just like we had in Paris. If we score first, we can dream and unite with our people to go for second. Even if we score early, it won’t be decisive. It doesn’t matter if we score in the first 10 minutes or in the 70th minute. It is important not to concede goals, to be alive and when that goal arrives to gain strength to go for the second. I have no doubt that if the team behaves like the first hour of the first leg, it is capable of scoring the first goal and getting into the tie, and turning this around with our people.”

“I’m not saying this just because I think it, but because we did it there. We played one on one with all of the PSG players and we were able to get ahead. To win we have to play like the first hour there. If we do it it will be easier. Get ahead. That will bring us closer to forgetting where we came from. It’s a special, different game, it’s clear.”

Meanwhile star player Takefusa Kubo sked his side to roll back to the group stages, when they dominated a Benfica side 3-1 at the Reale Arena.

“We need the La Real of the day against Benfica to compete against one of the best teams in Europe. There are a lot of people here, it’s clear that it’s not just any match. I hope it’s a good match.”

“[The key is] getting it right in the last quarter of the pitch, that is the difference between when Real is doing well or when something is missing,” he told MD.

The Japanese winger also said that he had no excuses but to perform against PSG on Tuesday night, feeling that if he is at his best, he can compete with anyone.

“The majority of us, especially those from here, will have dreamed of defending La Real’s shirt against one of the greats in Europe, and at home. We hope that this is not the last one of the season, with that, you know everything you need to.”

“I come off the back of not playing in Seville, I have no excuses. I could have said that I am fatigued if I get to play but no. I have had a clean week, I have to give my best version tomorrow.”