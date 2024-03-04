‘It’s not enough to finish fourth and think that’s fine’ – Atletico Madrid heavyweight demands more ambition

Atletico Madrid veteran Jan Oblak has told the press that they must be aiming for more than fourth place this season, as their campaign threatens to end without silverware or a meaningful run in La Liga or Europe.

Los Colchoneros managed a 2-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday, but by no means was it comfortable, with Oblak making an excellent save in the dying minutes. It was the seventh of their last eight games in which they have conceded though, and Oblak was asked if there were doubts at the back.

“I don’t think these doubts are from this season. We all have to improve. We have to be more aggressive and that’s why we concede more from outside the area, because we are not close to the player. But by talking we don’t improve, we have to do it on the pitch, we have to increase our aggressiveness.”

Oblak also demanded that his teammates raised their standards, and looked to overhaul at least one of Girona and Barcelona in the final 11 games of La Liga. He also told Diario AS that they had to give all they had to comeback against Inter.

“Football changes very quickly, from game to game. On Thursday we were all disappointed, there was excitement about the Cup. The team has to trust, believe and have ambition to achieve bigger things. It is not enough to think that if we are fourth it is fine. It’s not right and we have to be demanding with ourselves.”

“Against Inter we have to do everything to come back, leave everything out there and I hope we can do it, and continue in the Champions League, and finish as high as possible in the league even though we are far from first.”

The received knowledge goes that Atletico’s hierarchy will be content with Diego Simeone if he ensures they finish in the top four and qualifies Los Rojiblancos for the Champions League every season, and his continuity will not be questioned while that remains the case. So far he has done so in every full season Atletico have had.