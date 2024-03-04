‘I wish we’d shown more personality’ – Barcelona star laments biggest flaw during Athletic Club draw

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has been nothing if not honest since he has joined the Catalans, calling things out that he feels are not up to standard, most famously explaining that his teammates were not angry enough following defeat to Real Madrid. Again it was the personality of the side that he criticised following a draw that let the air out of any potential Barcelona title challenge.

After Real Madrid dropped two points away from home against Valencia, Barcelona had the opportunity to cut the gap to six points with a Clasico still to come this season. Yet the Blaugrana could not take advantage, mustering just two shots on target all game.

“It’s frustrating. Maybe a point here would normally be a good result against a very good team, with amazing fans, an amazing atmosphere, they’re very physical, they press you, it’s probably one of the hardest places to go in La Liga.”

“Yet at this stage of the season, with where we are, you have to smell these opportunities out. Today felt like a big game.”

Gundogan also felt they did not move the ball through midfield well enough, although he did acknowledge that the losses of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were significant.

“We were not patient enough, we were too passive in possession, I just wish we had showed a little bit more personality. It’s a little bit disappointing, no, it’s very disappointing,” he told La Liga TV after the clash against Athletic.

Gundogan arrived in Barcelona from Manchester City, as the captain of the Champions League winners, and has done his best to lead Barcelona forward this season. Yet he looked visibly frustrated in his interview, a face he has worn on the pitch often too, appearing to lack teammates that share his vision or mentality.