Gerard Pique wades into controversy over Jude Bellingham goal that never was for Real Madrid

A story that has dominated the headlines all weekend in Spain, and is likely to set the agenda for much of this week at least has attracted the opinion of Gerard Pique. Jude Bellingham’s header against Valencia did not stand as referee Jesus Gil Manzano had blown the whistle before the ball reached him.

Bellingham was later sent off for telling Gil Manzano aggressively in his face that ‘it’s a f****** goal’, but Real Madrid, their fans, and their adjacent media were furious, with Carlo Ancelotti calling it unprecedented. Last season a similar incident occurred where Real Valladolid were not awarded a goal after a strike shortly after the whistle was blown, while Paul Baysse headed into the net for Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017, with the ball in the air just before half-time, also with Gil Manzano as referee.

Hay gente quejándose hoy por lo que ha pasado en Mestalla. Dejo esto por aquí de una visita del Málaga al Bernabéu: pic.twitter.com/mMAV1SRYPP — David Picón (@DvdPicon) March 2, 2024

During a twitch stream with Ibai Llanos, his King’s League partner, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique shared Madridista doubts about Gil Manzano. Marca recovered his comments.

“We all already know the level that this referee is at. He sent me off at El Sadar, and I didn’t say anything, but apart from this, which in the end doesn’t matter to me, he has a history that I don’t understand, because he is an international referee, he should be at the top level.”

Pique is referencing when he was sent off during half-time of his final Barcelona match on the bench, himself protesting Robert Lewandowski’s sending off.

“Yesterday is not the first time he has done it. I understand that Madrid can complain, he should have whistled much earlier, it’s not an incorrect whistle, it’s a late whistle. Blowing just when you’re crossing doesn’t make any sense.”