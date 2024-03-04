Estranged wife of Dani Alves blasted for comments on social media following trial

Former Barcelona and Sevilla right-back Dani Alves is already serving his four and a half years in prison ordered by the judge, after he was convicted of rape in court last month. He is still set to appeal. One of the witnesses in the case and Alves’ estranged wife, Joana Sanz, has come under fire for comments that were deemed by many insensitive on social media.

Sanz has separated from Alves, although not divorced from the Brazilian, and had publicly supported the presumption of his innocence before the trial. She also gave evidence during the trial, confirming that Alves arrived home drunk on the night of the incident. Sanz has come under fire for a recent post on Threads though, saying the following.

“Right now I would love for them to pull my hair and pin me against the wall. “It would renew energy,” the 31-year-old posted, as covered by Sport.

A number of people in the comments noted the similarity between her post and the testimony of the victim during Alves’ rape trial, criticising her insensitivity.

“More than one of you could do with being f***** well. How bitter some of you are,” was her response to those who did not appreciate her prior post.