Carlo Ancelotti feels best course of action for Real Madrid player is summer exit

As Turkish starlet Arda Guler continues to go without regular game time this season, there has been increasing talk that he could leave on loan this summer. Guler was adamant he wanted to stay and fight for his place when he joined in a €25m deal this summer, but the 92 minutes he has received on the pitch so far might go some way to changing his mind.

Ultimately, Guler’s biggest problem is that his manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the key figures that feels he should head out on loan next season. That is what Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España, and certainly his handling of Guler would suggest that is the case.

Young Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe and star signing Kylian Mbappe are expected to arrive in the summer, and that will further eat into Guler’s potential game time, with the 19-year-old’s minutes likely to come in a front three where he has less defensive responsibility. Guler was unfortunate to miss the first six months of the season through a series of injuries, but it’s now approaching nine months since he has had regular football, which will be taking its toll.

