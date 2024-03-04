Barcelona squad concerned about direction of club ahead of summer and Xavi Hernandez departure

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager, with Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta focusing their efforts on finding the right person to replace Xavi Hernandez. However the exit of the World Cup-winner is causing concern amongst the playing staff.

According to Sport, there is concern about the direction of Barcelona and their project, amid Xavi’s exit and talk of major sales in order to square off the accounts, which could weaken the side. Many of the current squad arrived with and were sold the project by Xavi, and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan has even admitted that Xavi is the reason he is there. Despite Deco and Laporta’s public assurances, clearly the players are not certain how Xavi’s exit will affect their futures, and are not convinced that Deco and Laporta will replace Xavi with the right coach.

Many of the players are still behind Xavi, and believe his training sessions are excellent, even if it has not translated on the pitch this season.

In theory the ‘German’ route would suit the likes of Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski for the understanding that they have German football, while for instance the appointment of Rafael Marquez might mean more chances for youngsters.

Certainly Xavi rode back to Barcelona as the saviour, and his title win last season was supposed to mark a fresh dawn for the Catalan side. Yet with their season disintegrating, and Xavi on his way out, Laporta will be forced to take his mandate in a third direction in as many years.