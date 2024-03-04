Barcelona midfielder to avoid surgery following injury against Athletic Club

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzalez will be able to come back before the end of the season if all goes well, with the 21-year-old set to avoid going under the knife. His injury and subsequent tears were perhaps the most notable moment of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Athletic Club, as he limped off with another muscle problem.

Pedri went down without being challenged in the first half against Athletic Club, and his reaction made it clear that it could be a serious muscle problem, with an early diagnosis ahead of tests being a hamstring tear. Pedri has already missed in excess of 70 games in the last three years due to injury.

However RAC1 now report that he will avoid surgery, which would have ruled him out for the rest of the season. He could be back beforehand as a result. This could well give him a shot not only at contributing to Barcelona’s season still, but potentially getting to the Euros with Spain. Pedri is still yet to be available for Luis de la Fuente, and it looks as if that will be the case right up until the tournament starts, if the Spain coach does want to use him, but Pedri should at least have a chance of being fit without surgery.