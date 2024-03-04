Barcelona midfielder Pedri a serious doubt for El Clasico after initial injury diagnosis

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has had a hamstring injury in his thigh confirmed by the club, although no return date was set. He is expected to be out for around a month and a half.

The Canary Islander went down without being challenged on Sunday night against Athletic Club, clutching his thigh, and breaking down in tears on the bench. It appears to be a reoccurrence of a problem that has sidelined him on three occasions already this season.

As per Diario AS, Pedri will be out for around 5-6 weeks. That would rule him out of La Liga clashes against Real Mallorca, Atletico Madrid, Las Palmas and potentially Cadiz. If, as seems likely, Barcelona are keen to ease him back, he could sit out the following weekend too, with Real Madrid next up after Cadiz.

🚨 JUST IN: De Jong will be out for 4 weeks. Pedri for 5 or 6. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 4, 2024

He will also be out for their second leg against Napoli in the Champions League. Should they get through, he would likely be a major doubt for the first leg of the quarter-final, and the second leg, which falls between the Cadiz and Real Madrid clashes.

Pedri’s absence is compounded by the injury to Frenkie de Jong too, meaning Xavi Hernandez will have to field a makeshift midfield, certainly for the games against Napoli and Atletico, which could go a long way to setting the tone for their final stages of the season. Pedri will also miss Spain duty during the international break, meaning that if Luis de la Fuente is to call on him for the Euros, it will be the first time he has been able to do so with the senior side.