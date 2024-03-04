Atletico Madrid interested in €40m-rated central defender for summer move

Atletico Madrid have looked shaky in defence again this season, and it has come back into focus in recent weeks off the back of a number of poor results. Los Rojiblancos have conceded in 7 of their last 8 matches too.

Their plan is to recruit at two central defenders ahead of the summer, and begin the reshaping of their defence, one of which could be ex-Valencia central defender Gabriel Paulista. The Brazilian performed well against Real Betis, but is currently only contracted to the club until the end of the season. Atletico Sporting Director Andrea Berta also wants to sign another central midfielder in the summer.

One of the players they have identified as a potential game-changer at the back though is Robin Le Normand. The recently nationalised Spanish central defender has now been at the heart of defence for several years in a Real Sociedad team that have stood out as one of the best in Spain, as Los Rojiblancos know all too well.

A sticking point could be his price tag. Marca say he is valued at €40m by La Real, and with Atletico not looking to spend that much, they may look for methods to lower that price tag, one of which could be including left-back Javi Galan in the deal, who did not settle in his first six months at Atletico, and is currently on loan in Donostia-San Sebastian.

The Txuri-Urdin have always been open to making sales for the right price, but if the Premier League market gets involved, that could price Atletico out of a move for Le Normand. The 27-year-old has proven himself in recent years, and has now earned 8 caps for Spain, where it looks as if he will start for Luis de la Fuente. This season has undoubtedly been weaker than his previous two campaigns though.