Athletic Club confirm signing of 24-year-old winger from Portugal

Athletic Club have confirmed their first signing for a fee in four years, with Alvaro Djalo to join the Basque giants in the summer.

Los Leones made the agreement official on Monday, securing Djalo’s services for the next five years. Versatile in terms of position in the final third, Djalo is expected to cost €15m plus €5m in variables, which would make him Athletic’s third-most expensive signing ever after Inigo Martinez (€32m) and Yuri Berchiche (€24m) from Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

ℹ️ Athletic Club sign Álvaro Djaló from @SCBragaOficial The forward will join Los Leones next season on a five-year contract.#AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) March 4, 2024

Djalo fits Athletic’s Basque-only policy as he arrived in Euskadi at the age of just three months, and lived there until he was 17, and exited to join Braga. Djalo will reinforce Athetic’s attacking ranks, and presumably compete for a spot out wide or through the middle, with Nico Williams expected to move on at some point in the coming seasons. Williams just signed a new contract, but his release clause is believed to have remained at €50m.