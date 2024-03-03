Vinicius Junior could face suspension for comments aimed at referee following Valencia-Real Madrid controversy

In the aftermath of Real Madrid’s controversial draw with Valencia on Saturday night, which ended approximately one second before Jude Bellingham headed into the back of the net for what would have been a winning goal, there were extreme tension and anger displayed by several of Los Blancos’ players.

Bellingham himself was sent off by referee Jesus Gil Manzano, which means that he will earn a suspension for Real Madrid’s upcoming match(es), provided that the appeal submitted by Los Blancos is upheld. Furthermore, the English midfielder may not be the only one to face possible ramifications.

As per Sport, Vinicius Junior – who scored twice at the Mestalla – took aim at Gil Manzano when he spoke to Real Madrid TV in the aftermath of Saturday’s match – stating that “in the end we couldn’t win because they wouldn’t let us”. These comments could be reported to the Competition Committee, as has been the case in the past when players have complained publicly about a referee.

The likes of Jose Gaya and Sergio Canales have been handed retrospective four-match bans for remarks about officials, and Vinicius could face the same if he is reported. Real Madrid hope this won’t be the case, as they desperately cannot afford to be without two of their star players in the coming weeks.