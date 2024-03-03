Vinicius Junior could face suspension for comments aimed at referee following Valencia-Real Madrid controversy

In the aftermath of Real Madrid’s controversial draw with Valencia on Saturday night, which ended approximately one second before Jude Bellingham headed into the back of the net for what would have been a winning goal, there were extreme tension and anger displayed by several of Los Blancos’ players.
Bellingham himself was sent off by referee Jesus Gil Manzano, which means that he will earn a suspension for Real Madrid’s upcoming match(es), provided that the appeal submitted by Los Blancos is upheld. Furthermore, the English midfielder may not be the only one to face possible ramifications.
As per Sport, Vinicius Junior – who scored twice at the Mestalla – took aim at Gil Manzano when he spoke to Real Madrid TV in the aftermath of Saturday’s match – stating that “in the end we couldn’t win because they wouldn’t let us”. These comments could be reported to the Competition Committee, as has been the case in the past when players have complained publicly about a referee.
The likes of Jose Gaya and Sergio Canales have been handed retrospective four-match bans for remarks about officials, and Vinicius could face the same if he is reported. Real Madrid hope this won’t be the case, as they desperately cannot afford to be without two of their star players in the coming weeks.
if Xavi didn’t get sanctioned for saying “they won’t let us win” when Vitor Roque got a red card so shouldn’t Vinicius get one
otherwise it’s pretty clear on what’s going on in Spanish FF.
Thankfully, the two dropped points didn’t hurt us enough, as our main competitors (save atheletico) also dropped vital points.
It is what it is; let’s move on!!!
Halla Madrid! Ý Nada Mas!!!
If referees are part of the as players why shouldn’t comments be made against them as long as it doesn’t influence his decision on the pitch during match. I think the powers and protection of referees off the pitch is just too much. We saw how bad decision was taken against the referee by blowing for a penalty when it wasn’t and thank God for VAR. The blew the whistle for a corner allowed it to be taken but didn’t allowed it to end. He could have waited or not allow the kick to go on.
For me, the referee is the cause of these problems for blew the final whistle at the wrong moment .He shouldn’t has allowed the corner kick taken at all.No player wouldn’t be furious or make negative comment with the action of referee like Madrid players did.
All football viewers respect jr except from the other side of el classico