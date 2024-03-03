Vinicius Junior allegedly subject to racial abuse at Estadio Mestalla for second successive season

The main storyline going into Saturday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid was it being Vinicius Junior’s first time back at the Mestalla since he was subjected to racial abuse by a small section of home supporters, with that incident last May having become a very dark day in Spanish football’s recent history.

Vinicius would let his football do the talking on this occasion, as he scored twice in the controversial 2-2 draw. However, incredibly depressingly, it has been reported by The Athletic that the Brazilian forward was allegedly racially abused again on Saturday.

A video has surfaced on social media which reportedly shows a child calling Vinicius a monkey. La Liga are already aware of this, and the report notes that an investigation is already underway into the matter.

It is incredibly sad to hear of this, and especially considering the events of last May. Valencia are also likely to face action once the facts have become clear.