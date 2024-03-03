Valencia offer update on Mouctar Diakhaby’s horror injury

Valencia have confirmed Mouctar Diakhaby will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The Guinea international was stretchered off in Los Che’s dramatic 2-2 La Liga home draw with Real Madrid over the weekend.

The contest was dominated by controversy after the final whistle but Diakhaby’s injury was a major blow for the hosts.

The versatile defender was involved in an accidental collision with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni with immediate concern for the 27-yeear-old.

🚨Valencia confirm Mouctar Diakhaby suffered a dislocated knee in Real Madrid draw – he is set to miss the remainder of the 2023/24 season https://t.co/IFULs1Rw9b — Football España (@footballespana_) March 3, 2024

Many players looked away in horror as Diakhaby lay injured on the turf – several Real Madrid stars comforted Tchouameni – who was upset by the clash with Diakhaby, who was rushed to hospital.

Valencia have since confirmed a dislocated knee, with further tests incoming to determine if he needs surgery on it, but his campaign is now over.

Los Che find themselves on the edge of the European race ahead of the run with a draw against Los Blancos keeping them in 8th place in the table.