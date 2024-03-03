Real Madrid Valencia

Valencia defender could be out of action for 12 months following horrific injury against Real Madrid

Aside from the late controversy involving referee Jesus Gil Manzano, Saturday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid was marred by a horror injury suffered by Guinean defender Mouctar Diakhaby. The 27-year-old’s leg crumpled after an unfortunate collision with Aurelien Tchouameni, which caused significant damage to his knee.

Valencia have since confirmed that Diakhaby suffered a dislocated knee in the collision, which will rule him out of the remainder of his season. However, his actual lay-off time could be significantly longer, with Marca reporting that he could end up being out of action for at least 12 months.

It’s likely that this would be a worst-case scenario for Diakhaby, who has been in fine form for Valencia since returning to the line-up after his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations. Further tests will be conducted to determine the severity of his injury, after which a more realistic timescale can be placed upon his recovery.

