Sevilla re-submit complaint to Spanish Football Federation over Real Madrid referee videos

Last weekend, before Sevilla were due to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Andalusian club announced that they were reporting their opponents to the Spanish Football Federation. It relates to the referee videos published by Los Blancos on their official television channel.

The matter was referred to the Competition Committee during the week, who dismissed Sevilla’s complaint over insufficient evidence. However, that didn’t stop them, and they went away to re-evaluate the situation.

As reported by Diario AS, Sevilla have now re-submitted their complaint to the Federation, and they believe it should have enough substance to warrant an official investigation being opened. If that proves to be the case, La Liga have already confirmed that they will join the case against Real Madrid.

For their part, Real Madrid have shown little interest in the matter, and they intend to continue making these videos before each of their matches.