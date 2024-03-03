Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton release clause confirmed to Barcelona

Barcelona face a potential financial battle to bring in Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach this summer.

Xavi Hernandez will leave his role at the end of the current campaign with the search now ongoing to bring in his successor.

The Catalan giants are yet to officially confirm their plans to succeed the former Spanish international but a shortlist has been drawn up by the club.

Amongst the candidates being considered is Brighton & Hove Albion boss De Zerbi following a strong 12 months at the AMEX Stadium for the Italian.

De Zerbi has dismissed any speculation over the links being a distraction but admitted he could have a decision to make in the coming months.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, the main issue is financial, with De Zerbi contracted to Brighton until 2026.

Brighton will demand his full €15m (£12.8m) release clause to sanction an exit with Liverpool also considering him as an option to take charge at Anfield.

Barcelona are not in a position to pay the full clause and could look to negotiate a lower payment and a possible player sale.