Real Sociedad stars rested ahead of PSG Champions League showdown

Real Sociedad are set for crunch Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on March 5.

Imanol Alguacil’s team slipped to a 2-0 last 16 first leg defeat in Paris last month but confidence is high over their chances of a revival.

The Basque side would need a three goal swing to overturn the first leg and reach the Champions League quarter finals for the first time.

Alguacil’s visitors slipped to a 3-2 weekend La Liga loss at Sevilla as their chances of a top four finish continue fade fast in 2024.

However, his decision to name rotated XI in Andalucia, indicates his plans for the arrival of PSG.

As per the latest update from Marca, there is no injury concerns over the five star names left on the bench at Sevilla, including captain Mikel Oyarzabal.

Oyarzabal will lead the La Real attack alongside the returning Takefusa Kubo, with Mikel Merino back in midfield, and Robin Le Normand and Hamari Traore in defence.