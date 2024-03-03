Real Madrid fans racially abuse own player following “lack of respect” during Valencia clash – report

It’s not very often that a player plays against his parent club in La Liga, but that’s exactly what happened on Saturday during Valencia’s clash with Real Madrid at the Mestalla. Peter Gonzalez, who joined Los Che on loan during the winter, was introduced as a second half substitute, and he almost had a huge impact on proceedings.

Gonzalez came close to scoring on two occasions, including in the dying embers when his shot fizzled over Andriy Lunin’s crossbar. The 21-year-old winger was visibly pumped up by the occasion, and was seen encouraging the home crowd, which did not go down well with some Real Madrid supporters.

As per MD, Gonzalez was inundated with abuse from fans of Los Blancos for these acts, which some claimed as showing a “lack of respect” for his parent club. The report notes that the youngster also received racist abuse, which forced him to close his Instagram comments.

Some of the insults that Peter received: “What can be expexted of someone who comes from a country like the Dominican Republic.” “If it wasn’t for Madrid, you’d be delivering food in an Uber.” Spanish football has a racism epidemic. pic.twitter.com/bnZlOz61zq — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 3, 2024

It is incredibly sad to see this abuse take place, especially so considering Gonzalez is so young. Here’s hoping that he gets the support required from Valencia and Real Madrid to recover from this situation.