Real Madrid believe influence of Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez led to controversial incident against Valencia

Real Madrid are still reeling from the controversy surrounding their 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday night. Jude Bellingham thought he had scored a 99th minute winner, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the full time whistle one second before the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Los Blancos believe that it is no coincidence that this happened to them. According to Diario AS, those within the club are “wary of several controversies that have taken place in recent days, detrimental to them, and favourable to Barcelona”. They believe that this has come about because of the comments made by Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta last month, in which they both referred to La Liga as “adulterated”.

Prominent figures within Real Madrid believe that they are being targeted in order to allow Barcelona to close the gap in the title race. A victory for the Catalans against Athletic Club on Sunday would see them move to within six points of their Clasico rivals.

You can certainly understand the frustration that Real Madrid feel towards the events that took place on Saturday, although Gil Manzano technically did nothing wrong in blowing for full time when he did – at least according to the rule book.