Real Betis will allow 30-year-old midfielder to leave this summer because of three main factors

Isco Alarcon has been a revelation at Real Betis this season. Having joined as a free agent last summer, the former Real Madrid playmaker has been in sublime form, albeit he has been out of action for the last month after suffering a hamstring injury.

Isco’s form has meant that Nabil Fekir has played a bit-part role for Betis since returning from his ACL tear at the end of 2023. The French midfielder has played regularly during Isco’s absence in the last month, performing very well in the process, albeit it won’t be enough to ensure that he stays at the club beyond the end of the season.

According to L’Equipe, Betis will allow Fekir to leave in the summer. The Andalusian club have three main reasons for coming to this conclusion, that being his injury proneness, their financial woes and the competition with Isco, who is seen as first choice by head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Fekir should allow Real Betis to generate significant funds, as he has attracted interest from clubs in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia over the last 12 months.