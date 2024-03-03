Real Betis star will have fresh talks with club over future

Despite President Angel Haro declaring that their contract offer had expired, Real Betis will hold fresh talks over the future of Guido Rodriguez. The Argentine midfielder is out of contract in just three months, but has not yet found an exit route.

Rodriguez, 29, has been a stalwart at the heart of Betis’ midfield since he arrived, and has impressed both in Seville and for Argentina, garnering interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United in recent years. Somewhat surprisingly though, now that he is free to negotiate with whichever clubs he pleases, his future is still in the air.

Despite talks breaking down over their previous offer, Betis will sit down with Rodriguez again to discusss a potential stay at the Benito Villamarin, Matteo Moretto has confirmed to The Daily Briefing, but if no agreement can be found, then he will leave the club on a free in the summer.

Betis have already signed his eventual successor in Johnny Cardoso from Brazilian football, who has impressed early on his time in Spain. That gives Betis some room for confidence that Rodriguez is not essential to their future plans, but losing a player of his caliber will no doubt still hurt Manuel Pellegrini.