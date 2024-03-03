Pedri’s catastrophic fitness issues laid bare after another injury blow for Barcelona star

Barcelona’s goalless draw against Athletic Club on Sunday evening was overshadowed by two major injury blows for the Catalan giants. Frenkie de Jong was forced off early on after twisting his ankle significantly, and just before the half time whistle, Pedri also had to be taken off after pulling up with a hamstring complaint.

In the case of the latter, it is another injury problem in his short career. He already missed two months earlier in the season, and there’s a good chance that he is out for a similar period of time on this occasion.

Pedri’s fitness problems over the last few seasons have been nothing short of catastrophic. As per Fran Martinez, it is the ninth time he has been injured since he joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020. During this period, he has played just 72 matches, and missed a remarkable 71 – a number that will significantly increase in the coming weeks, it seems.

Hasta el verano de 2021, Pedri nunca se había lesionado. Desde la temporada 2020/21, en la que Pedri jugó 72 partidos, repartidos en 5.100 minutos, Pedri ha tenido 9 lesiones diferentes y se ha perdido ya 71 partidos por lesiones. Hoy, otra lesión más. pic.twitter.com/8JmQMEIg3f — Fran Martínez (@LaLigaenDirecto) March 3, 2024

It is desperate luck for Pedri and Barcelona, as it looks like he will take another lengthy lay-off. Tests will be conducted in the coming days to determine exactly how long he will be unavailable for.