Moise Kean reveals disappointment over failed Atletico Madrid transfer

Moise Kean looked certain to join Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window from Juventus.

The Italian international was open to a new challenge away from Turin with his starting chances limited at Juventus.

Both parties were open to a deal, with Atletico preferring a loan option, with a €500,000 fee paid to Juventus for the second half of the season.

The agreement would include a purchase clause in the summer if Diego Simeone wanted to retain him in Madrid.

However, the transfer collapsed in the final days of the window, with reports of Atletico pulling out due to concerns over Kean’s recovery from an ongoing injury.

Kean has admitted to his frustration over missing out on the move with his focus now back on returning to the Juventus team before the end of the campaign.

“It was very hard. For a moment I felt disappointed. I was with my mother and my family and I felt like I had let them down”, as peer quotes from Diario AS.

“But, my mother made me understand that life didn’t stop there. I have to move on, I’m a grown man and I have to assume my responsibilities and work hard.”

Atletico could revive their interest in Kean in the summer but there is no indication of Simeone’s transfer plans at this stage.