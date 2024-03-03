Luis Enrique tells Kylian Mbappe he remains vital at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe will remain as a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain in the season run in.

Mbappe is still in the headlines in Paris after confirming his intention not to sign a contract renewal with the club beyond June.

The France captain is expected to complete a long awaited move to Real Madrid in the summer with PSG set to spend big to replace him.

As the controversy rolls on, PSG head coach Luis Enrique has substituted Mbappe in successive Ligue 1 games, with both clashes ending in a draw.

Enrique was annoyed by questions over his decisions to bring Mbappe off with the Spanish coach insisting the calls were not personal.

As per reports from ESPN, the pair have spoken to clear the air, ahead of a crunch few weeks for the club.

Enrique told Mbappe the substitutions were not a ‘punishment’ for choosing to leave PSG as the pair aim for a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals.