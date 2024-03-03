Links between Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler and Serie A giants played down

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has been topping the headlines in the Spanish capital over the last week or so, as reports multiply regarding his happiness, or lack thereof, with his chances under Carlo Ancelotti. The Turkish starlet has played just 92 minutes this season, and talk that he could leave on loan in the summer is gathering pace.

One of the potential avenues that has been suggested so far is that Guler could head to Milan, and repeat the path that Brahim Diaz took, with plenty of success, before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that he is unaware of any talks or interest from the Rossoneri in Guler, at least not yet. He did confirm that his future for next season at least could lie elsewhere.

There is no doubt Guler has been unlucky with injuries this season, and he has returned to fitness during a period of the season when there is plenty on the line for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. It was Guler who insisted he should remain at Real Madrid this summer though, and while the club may have promised him more minutes, there is stiff competition for game time, when the likes of Brahim Diaz and Joselu Mato are struggling for starts.