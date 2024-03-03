La Liga round-up: Girona’s poor form continues, Atletico Madrid edge past Real Betis, Villarreal thump Granada

The third day of action on MD27 of the 2023-24 La Liga season has produced more compelling action. Barcelona’s trip to Athletic Club was the standout fixture, but before that, Villarreal hosted struggling Granada, Atletico Madrid took on Real Betis, and Mallorca entertained Girona at Son Moix.

Villarreal 5-1 Granada

Villarreal have recorded back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season, having seen off Granada in emphatic fashion at the Ceramica. Alexander Sorloth was the main man for the home side, as they racked up an impressive hat-trick, his first since joining from RB Leipzig last summer.

Etienne Capoue and Goncalo Guedes were also on the scoresheet for Villarreal, while Theodor Corbeanu added a late consolation for the visitors.

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Atletico Madrid bounced back from their Copa del Rey exit to pick up a slender 2-1 victory over Real Betis. Rui Silva’s own goal gave the hosts a dream start, before Alvaro Morata ended his eight-match scoreless run to double the advantage just before half time.

William Carvalho scored a stunning goal in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Betis.

Mallorca 1-0 Girona

Girona have now lost three of their last four matches, having succumbed to a single-goal defeat against Mallorca at Son Moix. Jose Copete scored the winner, which moved the home side up to 15th in the table.

Girona are now seven points off Real Madrid in the title race, although they do stay second, as Barcelona failed to capitalise against Athletic.