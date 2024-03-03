Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to remain Napoli player next season despite transfer links to Barcelona.

The Georgian international played a vital role in Napoli’s superb Serie A win in 2023 but the club have fallen apart in their title defence.

They look almost certain to miss out on a Champions League qualifying spot via the league and face Barcelona in the last 16 of the competition this season.

A 1-1 draw in Naples has set up an eye catching second leg on March 12 in what could be a defining moment for Napoli’s campaign.

Kvaratskhelia’s contract at the Stadio Maradona runs until June 2027, and the club hold him as a prized asset, with a rumoured transfer value of around €80m.

His father was asked about the growing speculation surrounding the 23-year-old’s future, and Badri hinted he will stay in Italy, for at least one more year.

“He’s the only one who can choose whether to stay at Napoli, but I think he will continue wearing the Napoli shirt. In any case, I will respect his decision”, as per quotes via Football Italia.

Kvaratskhelia could still break his personal goal tally for the season, after scoring 12 league goals in the title win, with eight so far in 2023/24.