Jude Bellingham ban could be extended if Real Madrid appeal is rejected by Competition Committee

Real Madrid missed out on a memorable victory over Valencia on Saturday night by a mere second or two. Jude Bellingham headed home in the 99th minute, although referee Jesus Gil Manzano had already blown the full time whistle by the time the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Los Blancos were furious about this, and especially Bellingham, who confronted Gil Manzano over his decision. The referee ended up showing a red card to the English midfielder over this reaction, which bewildered Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid intend to appeal Bellingham’s red card, although for now at least, he is set to miss next weekend’s match against Celta Vigo. However, if this appeal is rejected, he could miss 2-3 fixtures, as Gil Manzano noted the 20-year-old for approaching him in an “aggressive manner”, as per Marca.

Real Madrid could really do without Bellingham missing no matches, so they will desperately hope that their appeal is successful. The result of this will come in the next few days.