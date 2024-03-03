Fresh images claim Vincius Junior survived offside call in Valencia draw

Real Madrid’s push for the La Liga title took a blow with a 2-2 draw at Valencia inspired by Vinicius Junior.

On a night packed with controversy at the Estadio Mestalla, Los Blancos missed the chance to further extend their title advantage, despite the best efforts of their Brazilian star.

Two early goals from the hosts had Real Madrid on the back foot before Vinicius Jr pulled a goal back before the break.

As the hosts pushed forward after the restart, Vinicius netted an equaliser, as the tie descended into chaos.

Jude Bellingham was sent off in added time, following furious complaints to the referee, who blew for full time as the England star scored ‘the winner’.

Bellingham is facing a three match league ban with Carlo Ancelotti demanding answers from the officials at full time.

However, the Bellingham dismissal is not the only point raised over the officials performance, with new images emerging on social media claiming Vinicius’ equaliser should have been cancelled out.

❌El VAR volvió a sacar a pasear sus líneas de brocha gorda en el Valencia – Real Madrid. En la jugada del segundo gol del Madrid había un fuera de juego milimétrico de Vinicius. 📺Análisis de la posición del brasileño teniendo en cuenta la curvatura de la línea de fondo. pic.twitter.com/D1UxXdYtKD — Football Offsides (@FutOffsides) March 2, 2024

Certain angles of the goal indicate a fractional offside which was not called by VAR and allowed Real Madrid to snatch a draw.