Henrik Larsson slams Barcelona attitude in sacking Ronald Koeman

Henrik Larsson has criticised Barcelona for their handling of Ronald Koeman’s dismissal in 2021.

Larsson returned to Catalonia as part of Koeman’s coaching staff ahead of the 2020/21 season but the reunion was not pleasant.

Barcelona finished third in La Liga and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.

Koeman was heavily criticised for his performance and his handling of the debacle which eventually saw Lionel Messi leave the club.

The Dutch coach was retained for the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign before being sacked in October with Larsson also moving on.

The episode has been Larsson’s last coaching job and he admitted the sensation has put him off a return to the bench.

“I’m so tired of the game. I felt that when I was at Barcelona as a coach, but I wanted to check one more time what I already knew”, he told an interview with The Guardian.

“The demands are so high. It was ­terrible the way Koeman got sacked. I’m tired of the game because now more than ever it’s about the money.”

Koeman will lead the Netherlands at Euro 2024, in his second stint in charge of La Oranje, after being draw in Group E alongside hosts France for the tournament.