Henrik Larsson told Barcelona to wait before accepting 2004 move

Henrik Larsson has opened up on his superb career, including winning three major trophies at Barcelona, in an insightful interview.

The former Swedish international spoke to The Guardian on a wide range of issues including growing with a mixed heritage in the city of Helsingborg.

Larsson, who’s father is from Cape Verde, went on to score 37 goals in 106 appearances for the Swedish national side, and play in six international tournaments.

Despite his incredible importance to the team, Larsson claimed he struggled to feel ‘100% Swedish’, during his playing career.

On the club front, Larsson secured iconic status at Celtic, where he won four league titles, and scored over 200 goals.

However, after leaving Glasgow in the summer of 2004, Larsson was offered new challenges across Europe, including from Barcelona.

Henrik Larsson might be the most interesting footballer I've met. https://t.co/VXFtWEON58 — Michael Butler (@michaelbutler18) March 3, 2024

“I got a phone call from my wife, Magdalena, saying Barca was interested. I was in my bubble with Sweden at Euro 2004. I said: ‘Tell them they have to wait,’ as I didn’t want to disturb my preparations”, he said.

“She said, ‘I don’t think they are going to wait’. So she went to Spain with my agent and took over the negotiations herself.”

Larsson won two La Liga titles at Barcelona, but his main memory was coming off the bench to lay on two assists, as Barcelona won the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

His famous role in the game is well remembered but he admits Lionel Messi’s injury kept him in the squad.

“It was touch and go with injuries between me and Messi. But he sat in the stands and I started on the bench. Messi wasn’t the Messi that he became back then.

“He was really, really good but not the player he was a year or two later.”